Watch live broadcast Tuesday: SpaceX for the launch of the first 2021 Starlink mission

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Starlink’s first satellite fleet for 2021 Tuesday (January 19) And you can watch it live online here, with permission from SpaceX. Take off at 8:23 am EST (1323 GMT), With the webcast starting about 15 minutes before launch.

The launch was delayed from the launch target on Monday due to poor weather at the Falcon 9 rocket landing site in the ocean.

Faye Stephens
