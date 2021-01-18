Watch live broadcast Tuesday: SpaceX for the launch of the first 2021 Starlink mission

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Starlink’s first satellite fleet for 2021 Tuesday (January 19) And you can watch it live online here, with permission from SpaceX. Take off at 8:23 am EST (1323 GMT), With the webcast starting about 15 minutes before launch.

The launch was delayed from the launch target on Monday due to poor weather at the Falcon 9 rocket landing site in the ocean.

Tuesday’s launch will coincide with the launch of the 17th Starlink by SpaceX as the company works to build massive satellites to provide high-speed internet coverage worldwide.

The Falcon 9 rocket has been launched in this mission seven times before, including four Starlink missions, NASA’s first Crew Dragon test flight in 2019, the three-satellite Radarsat constellation for Canada and an SXM-7 mission in December 2020.

The missile booster flew in the first phase of the Falcon 9 to support this mission on seven other missions: the SXM-7 mission in December 2020, the launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June 2019, the launch of the first test mission of the Crew Dragon in March 2019, and four Starlink missions. After the disengagement phase, SpaceX will land the first stage of Falcon 9 aboard the “Read Instructions Only” drone, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean. Half of the Falcon 9’s width previously supported the Starlink mission and the other previously supported two.

