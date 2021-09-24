Wassererlebnispfad Dalke « In Gütersloh, Gütsel, the print and electronic magazine of the Gütersloh region with news, culture, events and more ??

Article dated September 24, 2021

The idea to build a “#Wassererlebnispfad” along the #Dalke was born right after the founding of the #Umweltstiftung #Gütersloh by members of the founding committees. In collaboration with partners from the metropolitan area, businesses, associations, clubs and interested citizens, as well as technical support from the Office of Landscape Architecture, the basic concept of the “Water Adventure Trail” was developed as part of a “Round Table”.

The Water Adventure Trail concept along the Dalke consists of 20 stations in which the ecological and economic importance of water and its diverse uses are clearly demonstrated. These topics include the water cycle, running and standing water, #saturation, #water engineering, #habitats and #lifeforms, water quality, #water chemistry and #water physics, #flood protection, #hydropower, #water use, Purification of water, landscape, history of #city as well as #recovery nearby.

With an accompanying environmental education presentation powered by NRW . Foundation “#Nature, #Heimat, #Culture” are developed, and individual station topics are to be made available for use by school classes as part of project lessons (extracurricular) #projects.

Under Topics you will find information about the Water Adventure Trail, which is of general and cross-cutting interest. This includes general information about the Dalke as a body of water and about the history and technology of the #mühlen.

Trip guide “On the way to Dalke”

Since July 2019, it has been available with some editorial revisions: the third edition of the popular pamphlet accompanying the “Dalke Water Experience Trail”. After the first edition of October 2011 was completely sold out in a few weeks, the Board of Trustees of the #Umweltstiftung #Gütersloh decided, on the proposal of the Board, to print another 2,000 brochures.

Since this edition also sold out quickly, in 2019 it was decided to print the famous brochure again in an edition of 3,000 copies.

If you want to explore the “Aquatic Adventure Trail” on foot or by bike, leave Dalke on the Avenue between the stations of Eins (Große Wiese Nature Reserve) and Dri (Strangmühle). Also in the city center between Oststraße and Dalkestraße there is no direct connection along the Dalke. The best-used routes are shown here in a downloadable city map.

That’s it every now and then

The development of the current # cycle in # Germany was strongly influenced in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries by the intensification of agriculture and the increasing intensity of settlement. In order to ensure an increase in water run-off through the drainage, straightening, expansion and regulation of the water flow was carried out. Dalke’s path has also been repeatedly interfered with. In the process, not only the water structure, but also the landscape of the Dalke region was changed, in some cases permanently (especially detrimentally). In 1998, the partial reconfiguration of Dalke began.

educational offers

The Dalke Water Experience Trail provides extensive information on the topic of “#water” and its ecological and economic importance at 20 stations. In addition to the wide range of information, the Gutersloh Environmental Foundation, with the generous support of the NRW Foundation “Nature, Home and Culture” and in collaboration with several authors and working groups, has developed an environmental educational presentation to accompany the water adventure footpath. This means that individual stations are also available for use by classrooms or other groups of children and youth as part of the project’s (extracurricular) teaching on site.

Materials

The Naturalist of the River (Teaching Materials for the Primary School of Water Research in Dalke)

The naturalist of the pond (educational materials for the elementary school examining the pond in the city park, near Palmenhaus-Café)

Swallow researchers in our school (educational materials for primary school and for a trip to the breeding grounds

Willow Pollard?? The wooden log houses on the banks of the stream (educational materials for the first secondary level and for a trip to the Cape trees)

Lone bees looking for housing: developing a two-hour learning unit for grades one through six

Birds Around the School (Teaching Materials for Grades 3-6 with Practical Instructions)

“Dalke-Express” (equipment for testing water, row group)

“From cereals to bread” (teaching materials for primary school, third grade)

Film (DVD, 13 min) about the Putzhagen sewage treatment plant (for primary schools)

Shepherds

The Environmental Foundation exclusively supports projects in the city of Gutersloh. In addition to promoting third-party projects, the environmental enterprise can also carry out direct actions within the framework of the enterprise’s purpose. Since the income is mainly used to fund the project by citizens, associations, etc., the environmental foundation in turn relies on donations for the further expansion of the aquatic adventure trail.

With the kind support of our sponsors, almost all of the Aquatic Adventure Trail stations have been set up and some educational materials have been developed and purchased.

North Rhine-Westphalia Foundation for the Conservation of Nature, Heritage and Culture

City of Gutersloh, Putzhagen sewage treatment plant

Association “Agenda”

Hannelore and Wolfgang Glashörster

Heinz von Haydn, solid houses

Sparda-Bank Hannover-Stiftung, # Sparda-Bank Gütersloh

Güth & Wolf GmbH, Ribbon and belt weaving factories

Stadtwerke Gütersloh GmbH

stations

The water adventure trail along the Dalke has 20 stops.

Große Wiese Nature Reserve Rothmans Mall strangmuhl Dalkeau Amtenbrink Eastern school center Avenstroth Mill Air bath Prießnitz-Insel Old Bathing Area, Kurhaus Gothenke Stadtpark Meyer Mill fabric Twill bleaching Bandweberei Güth & Wolf Riegerpark River Bed Hotel #Dalkerenaturierung Westring Dalkerenaturation in Fuchtei Putzhagen . sewage treatment plant Three rivers corner Dalke, Wapel, Ems new mill

Dalke data

Dalke (also Dalkebach, also called “Bullerbach” in the upper reaches) is 23.8 kilometers from the right tributary of the Ems River. It rises near Sennestadt, one of the counties of Bielefeld and flows through the urban district of Gütersloh in a western direction for about 15 kilometers; Among other things, it crosses the city park area of ​​Gutersloh. The Putzhagen sewage treatment plant, the central sewage treatment plant in Güterslohs, is about two kilometers away before it flows into Ems. About a kilometer before arriving in Ems (which marks the border between the town of Gütersloh and the town of Herzebrock-Clarholz), take Dalke on Wapelbach.

Length: 23.8 km

Coyle: Cinestat

Source altitude: about 138 meters above sea level

Mouth: in Ems

Mask height: about 64 meters above sea level

Height difference: 74 meters

River system: Ems

catchment area: 245.993 km²

The first documented mention of the river comes from the year 1001. The ‘Delina’ or ‘Delchana’ formed the boundaries of the Paderborn Forest Prohibition. Since the mid-18th century, Dalke has been the customs frontier. During the period of the Kingdom of Westphalia, it formed the boundary between the village of Gutersloh, belonging to the Grand Duchy of Berg and the farming community of Kattenstroth (present-day County of Gutersloh), which belonged to the Kingdom of Westphalia.

In the nineteenth century, the course of the river was largely interfered with. While the Dalke was still shaped by many bends in the 19th century, the river showed roughly its current course as early as 1897. In 1841, 1881 and 1946, the Dalke flooded the bank after storms and sometimes caused extensive damage to buildings in Downtown Gutersloh.

At the end of the sixties, the river was straightened for reasons of flood protection. The Dalke was expanded from two meters to six meters and, as part of the regulation, was provided with a concrete bed in places so that it would have a canal-like character, which many Gütersloh citizens considered a construction sin. In the 1990s, Dalke began to re-normalize into sections. These measures will continue in the coming years. In the resurrected areas, a diverse habitat for flora and fauna arose again; With a cycling and hiking trail along its banks, the river serves as a local recreation area.

Where is the right of your spring?

There is actually no such thing as a Dalke spring because the Dalke takes its name only from the confluence of the Bullerbach and Sprungbach rivers in the Eckardtsheim district of Bielefeld. The official water management system includes the Bullerbach of the Dalke, whose source at Sennestadt thus also constitutes the “official” Dalke source.

However, some are of the opinion that the Dalke spring must indeed be in Oerlinghausen. Because the Menkebach, commonly referred to as the Dalke tributary, is 19.2 kilometers longer than the upper tributary from the Dalke up to the mouth of the Menkebach. Thus Minkypatch must truly qualify for the naming rights.

It was so. On a map of the Reckenbergisch-Rietbergische boundary from 1583, Menkebach is still referred to today as Dalke, and Dalke is today called Linenbecke (Linnenbach). At that time, both streams united at “Schmidkolk” (the area between Hof Wolfhorst and today’s Strangmühle). At that time, Dalke’s source was not in Sennestadt, but in Oerlinghausen near the Menkhausen estate.

