Was that a dropped call from ET?

Nobody thinks it was a phone call from ET, but radio astronomers admit that they have no explanation yet for a beam of radio waves that appears to have come from the direction of the star Proxima Centauri.

“It’s kind of a technological signal.” Sophia Sheikh, a graduate student at Pennsylvania State University who is leading a team studying the signal and trying to decipher its origin, said the question is whether Earth’s technology or the technology is from somewhere far away. She is part of Breakthrough Listen, which is A $ 100 million effort funded by Yuri Milner, a Russian billionaire investorTo find strange radio waves. The project has now bogged down in the most interesting dirt yet.

Proxima Centauri is an attractive prospect For “out there over there.”

It is the closest known star to the Sun, just 4.24 light years from Earth, and is part of a three-star system known as Alpha Centauri. Proxima contains at least two planets, one of which is a rocky world slightly larger than the mass of Earth and occupies the so-called habitable zone of the star, where temperatures must be favorable to water, the substance of life, on its surface.

The same radio signal was detected in Spring 2019 and I mentioned earlier in The GuardianIn many ways, alien hunters dream things. It was a 982.02 MHz narrow-band signal recorded by the Parkes Observatory in Australia. Nature, be it an exploding star or a geomagnetic storm, tends to emit over a wide range of frequencies.