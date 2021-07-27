World

Warning of “extreme danger” – a violent explosion shakes Leverkusen

July 27, 2021
Esmond Barker
Warning of “extreme danger” – a violent explosion shakes Leverkusen – News – SRF

Jump to content

  1. News

  2. panorama

  3. current article


Contents

  • An explosion occurred in the Leverkusen chemical park on Tuesday for reasons that were not known before.
  • Several people were injured. This was announced by the Cologne police. The situation on the site currently is still puzzling.
  • Residents were warned of “extreme danger” via the Nina warning app. Residents must close windows and doors.

The explosion occurred near a waste incineration plant in the Borrig district. Factory fire brigade emergency services and an air test truck are working. Residents were asked to go to closed rooms and close doors and windows. Police closed several highways near the chemical park.

In 2019, Bayer and Lanxess sold their stakes in Currenta to an infrastructure investment firm owned by Australian Macquarie Bank. The company operates a so-called Chempark with locations in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.


SRF4 News, 27.07.2021, 11:00 am;

  1. News

  2. panorama

  3. current article

Always well informed!

Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed.

Close

Always well informed!

Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed. more

Push notifications are brief messages on your screen with the most important messages – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on one of the notes, you will be directed to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these notifications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about activating browser notifications several times. Want to permanently hide this notification or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





List

to focus

READ  Dream job announced: St. Michael's Mount by Castle Officer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *