Warning of “extreme danger” – a violent explosion shakes Leverkusen

An explosion occurred in the Leverkusen chemical park on Tuesday for reasons that were not known before.

Several people were injured. This was announced by the Cologne police. The situation on the site currently is still puzzling.

Residents were warned of “extreme danger” via the Nina warning app. Residents must close windows and doors.

The explosion occurred near a waste incineration plant in the Borrig district. Factory fire brigade emergency services and an air test truck are working. Residents were asked to go to closed rooms and close doors and windows. Police closed several highways near the chemical park.

In 2019, Bayer and Lanxess sold their stakes in Currenta to an infrastructure investment firm owned by Australian Macquarie Bank. The company operates a so-called Chempark with locations in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.



