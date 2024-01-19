January 19, 2024

WARNING LEVEL RED – 26 SYDNEY BEACHES TO AVOID – NEWS

Esmond Barker January 19, 2024
  • After heavy rains, authorities in the Australian city of Sydney urged residents and tourists to avoid more than two dozen popular beaches.
  • The reason: The sea there is so polluted that there is a risk of health damage.
  • The red warning level applies to 26 beaches, as shown on the website of government agency Beachwatch.

This means that the water quality is not suitable for swimming. Beachwatch urged beachgoers to be sure to check the water for potential contamination. Affected beaches include Balmoral Baths, Rose Bay Beach, Murray Rose Pool and Tamborine Bay.

Surfers dare to venture into the brown waters at Nightcliff Beach in Darwin. There is still no red warning level there.(January 17, 2024)

imago/AAP

After rains, the water in lakes, rivers and the sea is often polluted. Because then urban runoff increases. The result: trash, animal feces, pesticides and other pollutants are transported into waterways.

In Sydney, where it is currently summer, there have been very wet conditions in the past few days, along with occasional heavy rain.


