Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: There are four different versions to choose from

Gilbert Cox June 9, 2024 1 min read

Not only was there a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on the occasion of Summer Game Fest, but the different versions of the game were also introduced.

The sequel Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available not only in the standard edition upon release, but also in three other editions with various add-ons. This became public on the occasion of the trailer’s release at Summer Game Fest last night.

Pre-orders are now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This includes access to the game four days early as well as the Season Pass.

The Ultra Edition goes one step further and includes the “Ultramarines Champion Pack” as an add-on. Of course, true fans can’t avoid the Collector’s Edition, which also includes a statue, an art book and a steel book.

Before Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for the aforementioned platforms on September 9, a comprehensive trailer will be released in a few days on June 20, which will also contain more information about the campaign, co-op and PvP mode reveals.

