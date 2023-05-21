science

Warcus World: Why sharing power is better

May 21, 2023
Faye Stephens

You can approach the court in Germany in several different ways – whether it is because you have been charged with a criminal offence, or if you are involved in a civil legal dispute, and have an ax to beat your employer, public administration, and social affairs. security or tax office. But one thing is always the same: it is clear which court is responsible, and the law regulates the responsibilities. For example, if I insult someone on my doorstep and they sue me, one Jena County Court judge is responsible (if there is a hearing at all). Who exactly sits in front of me is also clear in advance, because the judges of the court are self-managed and give themselves fixed and transparent business allocation schemes. Responsibility is supposed to be ultimately determined by the first letter of my last name.

