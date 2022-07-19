Walter Applinger has completed his training as Athletic Director

Rheinbach M Incres. Walter Applinger is currently preparing for the Handbike World Championships in Canada at a training camp abroad. Before that, the guy from Rainbach was able to complete his training as a sports director at the famous University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. Other sports greats, such as former German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, also took part in this top-tier tournament.

Ablinger’s focus is now on the world title fights, which will take place August 4-14, 2022 in Quebec/Canada. “I’m not really hoping for a medal, the top 10 is my goal this year because of the eventful season,” said Applinger. He recently improved and was able to finish third in the individual time test at the European Cup in Cologne and was also satisfied with his performance in the Mondsee Cycling Marathon of 75 km. Ablinger gives added hope that he can train outside with a new handbike. Ludwig Hackinger assembled the competition Ablinger bike from an old Rio fork and a newer Tokio frame. “I hope to be able to break into a ‘Kombi-Hacki-Bike’ here in Florida and then compete with it in Canada,” confirms Walter Applinger.

Walter Uplinger has fond memories of the high-speed circuit at Bay-Como in the Canadian province of Quebec. In 2013 he won the gold medal at the World Championships on this road. The last major sporting event is the Half Marathon as part of the Linz Marathon on Sunday October 23, 2022.