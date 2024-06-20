Walking helps treat back pain – Spectrum Science

Your back pain has only just gotten better when it starts to hurt again: About 800 million people worldwide will now feel that is the estimated number of those who suffer from recurring lower back pain. However, such relapses can be greatly reduced if sufferers walk enough. An Australian study indicates this Which is presented in the medical journal “The Lancet”..

To conduct the analysis, Natasha Bukovi’s team from Macquarie University in Sydney followed 701 adults who had recently experienced non-specific lower back pain for up to three years. Half of them were prescribed a walking programme, while the control group was not assigned any special tasks. The standard for the exercise program was: walking for at least 30 minutes five days a week. Physiotherapists guided the participants and designed the running program according to their individual needs.

Those who exercised according to this plan experienced severe back pain again after 208 days, which limited them in daily life. The control group suffered from this after only 112 days. Co-author Mark Hancock explains that participants in the running program remained pain-free for about twice as long as the average. They also had less pain overall.