Walking helps treat back pain – Spectrum Science

Anyone who regularly suffers from back pain leaves no stone unturned. But it doesn’t have to be expensive Pilates classes or intense strength training. Even just going for a walk can help.
Your back pain has only just gotten better when it starts to hurt again: About 800 million people worldwide will now feel that is the estimated number of those who suffer from recurring lower back pain. However, such relapses can be greatly reduced if sufferers walk enough. An Australian study indicates this Which is presented in the medical journal “The Lancet”..
To conduct the analysis, Natasha Bukovi’s team from Macquarie University in Sydney followed 701 adults who had recently experienced non-specific lower back pain for up to three years. Half of them were prescribed a walking programme, while the control group was not assigned any special tasks. The standard for the exercise program was: walking for at least 30 minutes five days a week. Physiotherapists guided the participants and designed the running program according to their individual needs.
Those who exercised according to this plan experienced severe back pain again after 208 days, which limited them in daily life. The control group suffered from this after only 112 days. Co-author Mark Hancock explains that participants in the running program remained pain-free for about twice as long as the average. They also had less pain overall.
Walking is inexpensive and easy
“We don’t know exactly why walking is so beneficial for preventing back pain,” Hancock says. According to a university press release“But it is likely a combination of gentle oscillatory movements, loading and strengthening of spinal structures, relaxation, and the release of endorphins.”
Doctors have long recommended that people with back pain exercise regularly. But not everyone has the money, time, or access to training programs, notes lead author Natasha Bucovy. “Walking is a cost-effective, accessible and simple exercise. We also know that walking has many other health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, adequate bone density, a healthy weight and a stable mental state.”
The researchers hope that their results will help as many people around the world as possible. According to the “AOK Health Atlas of Back Pain” In 2021, nearly one in three people in Germany experienced back pain so severe that they went to the doctor’s office because of it. Neck pain was also included in the evaluation. “Our program not only improved participants’ quality of life, but also reduced the use of medical support and the number of absenteeism by nearly half,” Bucovi said. She and her team now want to investigate how a preventative approach can be incorporated into routine care for patients with recurrent low back pain.
