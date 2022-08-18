Walk across the lake. These Swiss waters are especially in need of rain.

Shipping stopped at Lac des Brenets weeks ago. On August 17, 2022, the lake in the Jura canton almost completely dried up.
It will take a lot of rain before this ship can sail again. Lac de Brenet, 17 August 2022.
Since records began in 1886, the level of Untersee, an arm of Lake Constance, has never been as low as it was in the summer of 2022.
In Ticino, the lakes have been at their lowest levels since June 2022. This mast in a harbor on Lake Maggiore shows where the water level is normally.
So little water flows through the Maggia Estuary between Ascona and Locarno in the summer of 2022 that it looks, at least in this photo, as if it could be crossed on foot.
Breggia near Mendrisio has had no water for weeks.
That is why the staff of the Ticino Hunting and Fishing Bureau catch fish caught in the remaining permanent ponds in Bregia. After that, they release the animals in a place with a sufficient amount of water.
The Heischer Dorfbach in the municipality of Hausen am Albis ZH has so little water that the fishery supervisor and assistants catch and resettle brown trout.
On August 17, 2022, Juso Schweiz will use Emme, which is not completely exhausted, as a venue to announce his initiative “For Social Climate Policy – Fairly Financed by Taxes”.
These Swiss lakes and rivers are especially in need of rain
Switzerland is going through a historic dry season in the summer of 2022. Lakes, rivers and streams have dried up. Glad the rain is coming.
