When Jamal Centurk was transported by ambulance to Medical Park Hospital in Trabzon on January 14th, his dog, Punkuk, escaped from their apartment and followed him to the facility, where she waited patiently every day.

Hospital staff informed the Centurk family of the whereabouts of his canine friend.

But after Boncock returns home, sMurat Erkan, director of the hospital’s international patient center, told CNN he managed to escape again – and returned to the hospital every day.

The hospital said that Centurk’s apartment was nearby, and that the family was not sure how the dog had escaped.