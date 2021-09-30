Vulnerable Pharmaceuticals receives $10 million in funding

attributed to him: peterschreiber.media – stock.adobe.com.

US biotechnology company Underdog PharmaceuticalsA portfolio company of Karlsruhe biotechnology investor Kizoo has closed a $10 million capital round. Kizoo led the Seed II tour of the companyIn the presence of both existing and new investors.

Weakened: UDP-003 Carbohydrate Complex Fights Toxic Oxidative Cholesterol

With up to 40% of deaths in Europe and the United States, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes are among the most life-threatening diseases in the world. The main cause is atherosclerosis – the buildup of plaque on the walls of the arteries. The synthetic carbohydrate complex UDP-003 was developed by Underdog to fight and remove toxic oxidized cholesterol, a major cause of arterial plaque buildup.

Underdog was recently awarded the Innovation Passport under the UK Innovative Licensing and Access Path (ILAP). This will allow patients to have faster access to preventative treatment for heart attacks and strokes. The company expects to begin clinical trials in 2023.

“This is the first of our $360 million commitment to fund promising regeneration startups through follow-up rounds to develop treatments from clinical development to public availability,” said Frank Schuyler, Managing Director of Kizoo Technology.

Underdog Pharmaceuticals is developing simple, direct interventions against oxidized cholesterol using rationally engineered molecules to provide the first true disease-modifying therapies for common age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke.



