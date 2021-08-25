Vuelta Stage 11 – Roglic Flexes Muscles, But Makes Up With Little Time – Sports

The Slovenian leaves everyone standing on the steep last kilometer of the 11th Vuelta stage and takes his victory on day two.

Primoz Roglic used his speed mercilessly in Stage 11 of the Vuelta. Along with the other candidates, he first snatched the last remaining maverick Magnus Kurt Nielsen on the steep final slope with an incline of up to 25 percent.

He then ramped up his tempo again and confidently led in Valdepenas de Jaen his second win of the day. The two pros of Movistar Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez took second and third places.

Eiking in the future

In terms of overall standings, Roglic spent very little time. Norwegian leader Odd Christian Eiking (10th place) lost just 11 seconds to the defending champion.

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen left the Vuelta before the start of the eleventh stage. The two-stage winner from the Alpecin-Fenix ​​team complained of fever symptoms and didn't want to take any risks in connection with the season's overtime run.

However, the day was successful for Roglic. His team at Jumbo Visma was in control of everything at all times. In addition, it can be assumed that the abrupt commander-in-chief Ekeng will not be able to defend the red jersey in the mountains.

Swiss show Gino Maid (Bahrain – victorious) on the thirteenth day. Another great performance and he is now thirteenth in the overall standings.



