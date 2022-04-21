Von der Leyen and Johnson visit India_China.org.cn

The Indian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit India on April 24-25. This is her first visit since taking office. Von der Leyen’s visit came as a follow-up to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is also traveling to India this week and will use the opportunity to persuade Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distance India from Russia.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen (archived by VCG)

According to Chinese experts, the pressure itself is likely to be the main theme of the Lane monastery visit to India. The EU also wants to advance Western strategies and talk about trade in the face of a turbulent global economy.

The main objective of the EU and UK visits to India is to persuade India to distance itself from Russia and join the US and European sanctions against Russia, Lan Jianshuo, an expert on South Asia affairs at the China Institute of International Studies said on Wednesday. Global Times. However, Lan said there is a good chance that the expectations of these Western leaders will fade as the Modi government pursues a more independent foreign policy.

According to analysts, the West, led by the United States, has previously made efforts to pressure India on the Russian-Ukrainian issue. American officials traveled to India to lobby, and Japan and Australia offered India major trade deals, but neither of them achieved their goal.

“India made it clear to the world during the UN vote that despite its close security and economic ties with the US and the West, India would take an independent position when it came to choosing sides,” said PR Deepak, a professor at the Center for Chinese and Chinese Language. Southeast Asian Studies in New Delhi Global Times.

Lan said India wanted to maintain its diplomatic independence. “This is not only because it wants to benefit from its relations with Europe, the United States and Russia, but also because India wants to maintain its image as a great power and not as an observer who can change its position at any time due to external forces.”

India and Russia have a long relationship dating back to the periods of the Soviet Union which has only been strengthened in recent decades. India has also imported a large number of weapons from Russia, which is hard to stay away from, according to Vijay Prashad, an Indian scientist and executive director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, in an earlier interview with Global Times.

Observers say India is among the disinterested parties that have benefited the most in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.