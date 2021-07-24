Volleyball: The opening win is difficult 3-2 against Canada – sport

Giannilli beat Canadaفوز

The first day of competition at the Olympic Games began in Tokyo and the first decision out of a total of 339 decisions was made. The first gold medal goes to a Chinese athlete.

The first South Tyrol was in the business as well. Simone Giannelli led the Italian national volleyball team to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Canada. The only thing that matters is winning, and the way it’s done is not important, even if it’s difficult, said the 24-year-old immediately after the match at the Arena Arena. In the first sentence, Giannelli of all people had the opportunity to close the sentence. Instead, Canada got both sentences. Star striker Ivan Zaitsev had a bad day. But at the latest when Giannelli converted the set-ball to 2-2, Italy got back on track and eventually won the tiebreak. However, Giannelli appeared for the interview with a thigh bandage after the match. Giannelli doesn’t yet know exactly what he experienced, but he remains optimistic. The hardest match on Monday was already against world champions Poland.

Vivarelli only at the opening ceremony

Because Giannelli had to go out, he skipped the opening ceremony. Deborah Vivarelli was the only one in South Tyrol who took part in the rally. The table tennis player from Kaltern was excited about this unique experience. She also wants to inspire the record with her Olympic appearance. In the afternoon (2.45 pm in South Tyrol), she meets Jian Fang Lai, a Chinese woman who plays for Australia. It will not be easy, even if the opponent is behind Vivarelli in the world rankings.

