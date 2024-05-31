Volleyball players are subject to Canada and Poland

After two more defeats in the UEFA Nations League, the German volleyball players’ chances at the Olympics are now slim. The selection of the German Volleyball Association (DVV) lost 0:3 (23:25, 20:25, 21:25) to Poland in Arlington (USA). On the German night, the team was also well below direct rival Canada (20:25, 15:25, 22:25).

DVV selection missed out on direct qualification for Paris last year. The last chance now is the world rankings, for which important points are awarded in the Nations League. Germany still has to rise several places to tenth place.

However, the outlook is bad. In seven of the twelve preliminary round matches so far, German volleyball players have lost six times. The huge gap cannot be reduced under the leadership of new national coach Alexander Waibel. On the contrary, Canada was able to increase the difference with Germany by about 13 points once it won the direct match.

The German national team’s next match will be against Bulgaria on Monday evening (1:30 AM German time).