Volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands – 200 homes destroyed in La Palma completely – News

- On the volcanic island of La Palma, lava, which is about 1,000 degrees, buries one building after another on its way to the sea.
- To date, at least 200 homes have been completely destroyed, and many homes have been severely damaged.
- According to the head of the regional government, Angel Victor Torres, the damages amount to more than 400 million euros.
- The volcano in Cumbre Vieja, south of the Canary Island, erupted on Sunday for the first time in 50 years – and there have been no casualties so far.
The volcano is still spewing lava, but it has given locals at least a short slack: incandescent currents are currently advancing more slowly. While the lava mass, several meters high, was initially rolling towards the sea at a speed of 700 meters per hour, today it is only 200 meters.
Now, people on the island are saving what can still be saved, state television RTVE reported.
In Todoque, for example, souvenirs, clothes, furniture, bikes, mattresses, and many other things that were not nailed were loaded onto trucks.
He sat down crying and had to leave their homes forever. “The most important thing is the documentation on the property, because they will ask us about it later when there is nothing left here,” said one of the locals.
It is also unclear when the lava will reach the coast of the Canary Island. Authorities then expect toxic fumes to be produced when the lava comes into contact with salty sea water.
Winds from the northeast pushed smoke and ash into the Atlantic, with El Hierro Island of about 11,000 people 75 kilometers away.
Canary Island without mass tourism
Located in the northwest of the Canary Islands, La Palma is an archipelago of volcanic origin in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa. It is located 85 kilometers from the nearest larger island of Tenerife, which is very popular with tourists, and 57 kilometers from La Gomera.
Mass tourism such as the well-known Canary Islands Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote does not exist in La Palma.
