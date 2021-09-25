Volcanic ash on the runway – air traffic in La Palma remains steady – News

Due to the large amounts of volcanic ash, commercial air traffic with the Spanish Canary island of La Palma will continue on Saturday.

However, flights to the neighboring islands of Tenerife and La Gomera have resumed, airline Pinter announced on Twitter. Ferries from La Palma to Tenerife were not affected.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in southern La Palma intensified the previous day. He released large amounts of ash, smoke, lava, and rocks, which also flew farther than before.

Firefighters and other aides were forced to withdraw. Three other small towns with several hundred residents were evacuated as a precaution. Volcanic activity eased somewhat on Saturday.

About 6,000 people have been moved to safety since the outbreak began last Sunday. So far the lava has destroyed 420 homes and buried 190 hectares under them. This corresponds to approximately 265 football fields. It was not clear on Saturday how long the first eruption of the volcano in 50 years would last.



