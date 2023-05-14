Void Decay: When the universe disintegrates

podcast by



There are people who worry about our universe collapsing into a void. But the good news is: There isn’t much to be said about this kind of apocalypse. And even if we did, there was nothing we could do about it anyway.

In this edition of the AstroGeo Podcast, Franzi tells Carl the story of the ultimate apocalyptic scenario: Void Decay. When this happens, the Bubble of Destruction spreads across the universe at the speed of light, destroying everything in its path. What sounds very strange and unfortunately smacks of a very complex quantum field theory and much of particle physics isn’t entirely absurd: some scientists actually believe that our universe is only “stable”. This means: while it is very unlikely that our universe will be wiped out the day after tomorrow, it could inevitably happen sometime in a few countless years.

There’s even better news for those who feel fear and anxiety: the science is not at all in agreement about whether it will ever happen. Because what the Void Decay scenario actually tells us is a story about the fact that we still have a long way to go to understand what makes the world intrinsically cohesive.