Voice actor Devil May Cry 5 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, actor Brad Venable have passed away

By Alex Calvin, Friday January 8, 2021 20:30 GMT

Cause of death is unknown at the time of writing.

Video Games Voice Actor Brad Venable Has passed away.

The news was shared on social media by fellow actor Daryl J. Delphine, who offered his respects to their colleagues with his wife’s permission. On Twitter. Venable died at the age of 43; The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of writing.

During his career, Venable worked on a number of big video game projects including Devil May Cry 5, voicing the V’s Griffon and Nightmare family, as well as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Shenmue 3 and Demon’s Souls remake for 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Serious Sam 4. This is in addition to his roles in anime shows such as Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia.

“You’ve seen the best of us all and brought it out,” Borderlands 3 voice actor Brian Olvera He said on Twitter.

“You treated me like a family, called me your little brother. You motivated and inspired us. Our bond and friendship for the past few years is something that I will cherish forever. I love you, Brad Venable, I miss you, brother.”

Voice acting veterinary Terry Daniel Also posted, Saying, “So sad that you lost one of the most beautiful and tender talent in voiceover. Brad Venable was a man’s sweetheart and he will help you with whatever you need. Ridiculously talented and a true treasure. RIP Brad. I’ll miss our conversations.”

Our thoughts are with Venabel’s friends and family.

