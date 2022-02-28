Vladimir Putin: Embarrassing mistake! So the Kremlin chief angered the queen

The relationship of Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth II is said to be strained. In 2003, the Russian president angered the queen so much that she broke protocol and made an insulting remark.

Queen Elizabeth II He does not usually comment on the world’s political leaders. Because the Queen is forbidden to take a political stand, royal protocol prohibits her. As Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II is required to remain impartial at all times. But as the British newspaper “Mirror” reported, the king is said to have made an exception in 2003 when he was the Russian president Vladimir Putin He was visiting London.

Vladimir Putin angers Queen Elizabeth II and makes her wait 14 minutes

During his state visit at the time, the Kremlin chief made the queen wait 14 minutes before attending the meeting. The Russian president is known for his mismanagement of time, or perhaps for being intentionally late. But the fact that the Russian president kept the queen waiting has upset the king greatly. So much so that she made a clear remark about Vladimir Putin shortly afterwards.

The Queen and Vladimir Putin when they met in 2003.

Photo: picture-alliance / dpa / dpaweb | Ivan_Secretary Rev

Queen Elizabeth II breaks royal protocol by making insulting comments about Putin

When Putin finally arrived at Buckingham Palace, then-interior minister’s guide dog David Blunkett reacted defensively to the Kremlin chief. Plunkett recently revealed in a BBC interview: “I apologized to the Queen, who is obviously the host. I don’t think I gave anything away when I said, ‘I’m sorry Your Majesty, the dog barked.'” But the Queen only replied, “Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?” Clear advice in the direction of Putin.

Russian propaganda: The Queen is portrayed as an alcoholic by Putin

Russia, in turn, spread false news about the Queen. In 2018, rumors circulated in the Russian media that Queen Elizabeth II would drink gin, wine and champagne every day. According to The Sun, Senator Alexei Pushkov, an ally of Putin, told Staterun TV: “Before dinner she has a gin cocktail and another made with wine with ice and lemon. After dinner, she has a glass of wine with a bar of chocolate. She also drinks a dry martini. And at the end of the day, she loves to drink chilled champagne.”

However, according to politician Bernard Jenkin, these outlandish allegations were only intended to portray Britain in a bad light and to distract from British allegations that Russia tried to kill former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.

follow on News.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the hottest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line for editors.

fka / news.de