Vitamin D can reduce the risk of colon cancer

Our bodies need sunlight to make vitamin D. A new study now indicates that people who live in areas with little sunlight are more likely to develop colon cancer. Researchers believe this is due to a vitamin D deficiency.

There is a lot of debate about the health benefits of vitamin D. Among other things, it should protect against depression, strengthen bones, strengthen the immune system, and even prevent a severe course of Covid-19. A new study links vitamin D with colorectal cancer: Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, USA, found that people who live in areas with low UV radiation are more likely to develop colorectal cancer. This association was particularly seen in subjects aged 45 and over.

Researchers believe that the higher risk of cancer is due to lower levels of vitamin D. “These are preliminary results. However, I think it is entirely possible that older adults can reduce their risk of colon cancer if they fix a vitamin D deficiency,” says study author Rafael Como.

For the study, researchers examined NASA probe data on ultraviolet radiation from the sun and compared it to the number of colorectal cancer patients from a total of 186 countries. Countries with low UV radiation include, for example, Norway, Denmark, and Canada. The countries with a high UV index are the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Nigeria and India.

