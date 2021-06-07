Visit of Lady Liberty: France sends a miniature Statue of Liberty

Last update before driving across the pond. Yes, you know this lady: It’s the Statue of Liberty, or rather, an XXS-sized replica.

The bronze statue weighs 450 kg, has a height of three meters, and previously stood in front of the Museum of Arts and Crafts in Paris. But we are now on a wonderful journey.

The little twin sister is scheduled to arrive in the New World on the Fourth of July, just in time to celebrate America’s National Day.

Set to sail from Le Havre on June 19, just like its illustrious predecessor, created by French artist Auguste Bartholdi, is a gift from the French people to the United States on their 100th Independence Day.

The famous original, which welcomes travelers with a raised arm in New York Harbor, weighs 204 tons and is 46 meters high.

The “Lady Liberty” mini-film is scheduled to be shown in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington, DC, after the big show in New York, on loan over the next ten years.

By the way, there are copies everywhere in France. In Paris, you can find one at the Musée d’Orsay, and one at Ile aux Cygnes. Or plaster casting at the Musée des Arts et Métiers.

The latter served as a mold for the bronze statue that is now on its way to the USA.