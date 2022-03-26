Visa on arrival for Saudi Arabia is now available again

Saudi Tourism Authority

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2022 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reopened the Visa on Arrival program for holders of valid Schengen Area, US and UK visas with immediate effect. The move comes two weeks after all COVID-related entry restrictions were lifted, returning Saudi Arabia to levels of openness that prevailed before the pandemic.

Citizens of all countries who hold one of the three visas and travel on one of the country’s national airlines – Saudi Arabia, flynas or flyadeal – can now obtain a 12-month tourist visa upon arrival in Saudi Arabia without having to obtain one first. Implementation. Citizens of all countries eligible for the e-Visa program launched in 2019 can obtain a visa on arrival, regardless of which airline they are flying with. Visitors are also required to purchase COVID-19 insurance, which can be obtained at any of the international airports in Saudi Arabia.

“The reintroduction of the Visa-on-Arrival program is the latest step in bringing Saudi Arabia back to the level of openness it was in before the pandemic, making it one of the most accessible leisure and business travel destinations in the world — and religious travel,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khatib. , Chairman of the Board of Directors of STA: “This government decision will continue to support the thousands of people who depend on tourism for their livelihood, while providing the world with the warm hospitality that the Saudi people enjoy and are known to welcome back to this country.”

On March 6, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of all travel restrictions imposed to protect residents from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors to Saudi Arabia are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a PCR test to enter the country. The Red List of non-admitted countries has been removed. Institutional quarantine regulations have been completely abolished and social distancing regulations abolished. Masks are only required in enclosed public spaces.

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to close its borders after the emergence of COVID-19. Since then, the government has implemented strict health and safety protocols in all public places, including hotels, restaurants, public buildings and offices.

Saudi Arabia opened its doors to international tourists in September 2019, less than six months before the country’s borders were closed due to the pandemic. As a result, the country changed its tourism strategy to focus on increasing the numbers of local visitors, opening 11 tourist destinations and creating more than 270 tourism packages. As a result, Saudi Arabia has seen growth in leisure tourism for two consecutive years without a parallel increase in COVID cases.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali said: “Saudi Arabia has emerged from the pandemic with a thriving leisure and entertainment sector, featuring some of the world’s biggest events, as well as compelling cultural tourism offerings and a growing number of local tourism businesses.” Al-Khatib “We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world who wish to discover the authentic Arabian Peninsula.”

About the General Authority for Tourism

Founded in June 2020, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is responsible for the global marketing of Saudi tourist destinations and development of the offer through programs, packages and business support. Her responsibilities include developing unique assets and destinations in the country, hosting and participating in industrial events, and promoting the Saudi tourism brand both locally and internationally. STA has 16 representative offices in 38 countries around the world.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773973/Tourists_in_AlUla_Saudi_Arabia.jpg