Virtual Reality Sequel Moss Book II in progress for PSVR

Feathers are back and sweeter than ever. screenshot : Polyarch

Seattle-based studio Polyarc announced today Moss: Book TwoGiving fans one more reason to fall in love with this stupid little rodent.

Polyarc was released in early 2018 moss, a fantastic virtual reality game about an adventurous mouse named Quill and her mysterious human companion (you) who solve puzzles and fight insects to save Quill’s uncle. This adventure turned out to be just the first book. I say stupid little rodents have nothing but love. the original moss It’s a great game, the popularity of which is due to the good work done by the developers to make Mouse Quill feel like a true companion. As a player, you have a powerful presence that hovers over Quill’s world, guiding her during her quest and helping her when you can. Quill knows you’re there, and even though you move him with your PlayStation console, he’ll respond to your actions. Lean closer and you will also lean inward and possibly lean. She uses her hands and sometimes rudimentary sign language to teach you how to solve puzzles. For example, when she has to get past an obstacle, she simulates this action with her fingers on the palm of her hand.

Continue reading: The new VR mouse from PlayStation is the best pet store I’ve ever visited

The point is, Quill is awesome and I love her. I’m back inside Moss: Book Two. It is scheduled to appear on PlayStation VR on a date yet to be announced. Moss: Book Two It starts where the previous game left off. Quill is haunted by the castle where she found her uncle in the first game, but she has big plans to escape, defeat the evil mystery once and for all, and save the world from the great inconvenience that seems so horrific. At some point in the game, Quill bumps into a rabbit, which is reason enough for me to pre-order the game now.

the rabbit! Look at the bunny! screenshot : Polyarch

“We were also amazed by the crowd’s reception moss a story. Players developed an unusual relationship with Quill. The myriad of emails, tweets, streams and fan art posts made us feel like we’ve created something special, Josh Steixima, Principal Software Engineer and Design Director at Polyarc said in an official announcement. Since then, we have put our hearts into a guarantee second book الكتاب It’s a worthy sequel to Quill’s journey, and I hope fans around the world are ready to join Quill in the next chapter of her story.”

Are you ready to join Quill in the next chapter? Of course. Just check out this trailer. Today I spoke to Polyarc’s Josh Stixma about the announcement and he assured me that players who previously felt connected to Quill will deepen their bond as they experience the joy, exhilaration and heartache in this new chapter. I hope not. Damn Mouse and I will get married last time.