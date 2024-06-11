Viral videos show Irish cows swimming on their summer pastures

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

Yes, you can. Actually very good. This is proven by many videos that have spread on social media recently. Most of them come from one man: Michael Lavelle. The Irish farmer shared it at his expense Tik Tok channel.

You can see in the videos how Lavelle drops off his cows in front of their “summer residence”. Don’t drive them to pasture in a cattle truck. He takes her on a boat to the coast of the island. They have to get out of there. To the Atlantic Ocean:

The videos received great attention from users on social media as well as in the media. Meanwhile, Lavelle did not provide much information. He only said that it was the traditional method of transporting livestock that his ancestors had followed for many years.

The breeder takes his animals to graze on the Inishchia Islands off the coast of Belmullet, a town in Irish County Mayo, in the summer. He can’t get very close to the islands’ shore by boat, which is why the cows have to swim the last few metres. Which they can do without any problem, as the video shows.

The Inishkea Islands consist of a North Island and a South Island and are located off the Irish town of Belmullet in the Atlantic Ocean.

In the comment columns under the videos, many users asked themselves how the cows got back on the boats. Despite numerous theories, there has been no reliable source anywhere – Lavelle himself has only been vague so far and wrote that he would upload another video on the subject soon.

We didn’t want to be complacent about that and contacted a resident of the rather isolated area. He told us: On the South Island there is a pier where boats can dock. There the cows can be loaded onto boats. “In order to get from the North Island to the South Island, the animals have to swim,” says our source, who does not want to reveal his name. (LZO)

