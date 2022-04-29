Viral disease: Human case of H5N1 bird flu reported in the United States

The young man’s first source is with the United States H5N1 avian influenza strain Reported in humans. It was discovered by a man involved in slaughtering chickens in Colorado, the CDC said Thursday. According to state health officials, the man was in his 40s and his only symptom was fatigue. The inmate is being treated for tamiflu.

He took part in a work show in preparation for his release. The CDC said the risk of infection for the general population was low.

This is the second case of bird flu in humans worldwide, according to U.S. officials. First appeared in the UK in December. Styrian virologist Florian Grammer, who lives and researches in New York, stressed on Twitter that it is important to get more information about the pathogenesis and the potential for the spread of this strain.

This is because, as the head of the World Organization for Animal Welfare (OIE) Monique Eloid told Reuters in early January, the current variation could easily be transferred to humans. However, this requires close contact.

Bird flu outbreak in China

A four-year-old boy from the H3N8 subtype of the bird flu virus was infected in China a few days ago. The Chinese authorities said the boy was suffering from fever and other symptoms – that’s what we reported here.