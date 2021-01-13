[VIDEO] To All The Boys 3 Trailer – Premieres February 12 on Netflix

Lara Jane and Peter relationship is about to face her biggest hurdle yet: reality.

Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer for To All Boys: Always And Forever – The third and final part of the movie trilogy based on the novels of Jenny Han, which will drop by Friday, February 12th – and the future has never looked more mysterious for this lovable couple. take a look:

Like Lara Jane Covey [played by Lana Condor] Preparing for the end of high school and the beginning of adulthood, a life-changing couple leads her to re-imagine life with her family, friends and Peter [Noah Centineo] Will look like after graduation, “reads the official Netflix description.

The movie includes all the big moments of support from year one, including a romantic party, and an unforgettable spring break – and Extremely Dramatic College Reveals.

(And in case you were wondering, this is the Betty Who cover Donna Lewis’ song “I Love You Always Forever” you’re listening to in this trailer. Happy Broadcast!)

Hit PLAY with the trailer above for your first taste of the Final To all the boys Film, then Leave a comment with your hopes for Lara Jane and Peter’s future below. (And no spoilers, book readers!)