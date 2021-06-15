Victory over Medvedev: Struve surprised in his halo

ATP . Championship

Halle/Westphalia (AFP) – Jan-Lennard Struff is just one win away from a potential showdown with record champion Roger Federer at the Turf Championships in Halle, Westphalia.

The 31-year-old Warsteiner beat Russia’s top seed Daniil Medvedev 7:6 (8:6), 6:3 in the first round and thus continued his strong performance at the French Open in Paris. In Halle, the now German second seed will meet qualifier Marcus Geron of the United States. Then a duel with Federer could come.

“It would be a dream, of course,” Struve admitted frankly. “I want to play the game, of course,” Struve said. Against Medvedev, the Davis Cup professional showed a convincing performance and did not get upset by an early break in the first set. “I stayed in it, that was important,” Struve said. To 4:5 he managed to re-break and even save a set ball from the Russian. In the tiebreak, the German then used the third set ball himself.

Giving Struff the first match point

Medvedev now looked increasingly annoyed and joined the gang in a rage. Struve used the weak second stage in the rankings and quickly moved up to 5:1. But then he started to feel a little nervous and wobbly. Struve missed the first match point, and the Russian went up again to 3:5. “I briefly thought about Paris when I gave 5:1 against Diego Schwartzman and I was given seven set pieces,” Struve admitted. But this time he kept his cool at the end and turned his third game point after 1:33. “I am very happy,” said the world number 45.

Veteran Philip Kohlschreiber also made a successful start to the tournament. The 37-year-old from Augsburg won his opening match against Austrian Jürg Rodionov 6:4, 6:3. In the second round, Kohlschreiber will now face France’s Corentin Mutier.

“The lottery could have been more difficult, but you have to use it,” Kohlschreiber said. At the French Open, he managed to celebrate two victories in a row after a long time. “It gave me confidence and that’s especially important on the grass because everything goes really fast,” said the Bavarian.

