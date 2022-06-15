Vettel defends Schumacher: ‘You don’t always hit her’

Sebastian Vettel supports Mick Schumacher in the debate over his performance in Formula 1.

Schumacher was recently publicly criticized by Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

Vettel shows little understanding of the public reprimand.

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel defended his friend Mick Schumacher after his poor performance recently. Aston Martin’s Vettel told Bild newspaper: “The criticism is also justified in this regard. But you can’t always just attack it, you have to say when it went well.”

Ahead of the ninth round of the season in Canada on Sunday (8pm/sky), the pressure on the 23-year-old Schumacher on the US racing team Haas was heavy. The former Formula 2 champion is still without world championship points and has already cost the racing team a lot of extra money through accidents.

Vettel: “We all drive at full speed”

“We all drive at the limit,” said Hesse Vettel (34), who defended Schumacher. That something can break is part of it. I think in this case you should do everything in your power to strengthen your back. experience, it’s not easy when the team hits it.”

Haas boss Gunther Steiner in particular has criticized Schumacher recently. After serious accidents in Saudi Arabia and Monaco, Steiner warned his South Tyrolean pilot to minimize his errors and noted the high cost of repairs.