Verzotto jumps after winning a home run – diving

Julian Verzotto in Karl Dibiasi’s indoor pool. © ASD Bolzano Nuoto

At the weekend, the famous Bolzano diving meet took place again at the Pozner Lido. A local hero from South Tyrol nearly got the victory.

Julian Verzotto was on his way to a home win at Diving Meeting Bolzano on Sunday – but then came the final jump. Verzotto attempted a dolphin somersault and a half dolphin but botched it and ended up settling for second place.

The 22-year-old from Bolzano had already scored 361 points in Saturday’s qualifiers. On Sunday evening in the final, he again scored 363.85 points – an impressive achievement. After 5 jumps he was still 3 points ahead of Canadian Carson Poole, but then came his final blunder. In the end North America won with a score of 394.20 points. Posner Kai Torres García, who started with Aqua Club Lima of Peru, ended up finishing last in the four-man final.

Julien Verzotto (left) next to winner Carson Ball of Canada (centre). © ASD Bolzano Nuoto

In general, Canada and Italy put their stamp on the diving meeting in Posen. Maple Leafs celebrated five victories and thus won half of all competitions. Margo Erlam and Aimee Wilson, who have won synchronized jumping together, each have two wins each. On the other hand, the Azoreans were able to celebrate four precious metals. After Matteo Santoro (1 meter) on Friday, Italians Francesco Porco and Elisa Pezzini each won from 3 metres. Porco celebrated his second success in Bolzano in the synchronized jump from the 3m board alongside Matteo Cafiero.