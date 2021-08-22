Very weak earthquake, magnitude 2.0

Very weak earthquake of magnitude 2.0, at a depth of 30 km
22. August. 11:11 UTC: First message: USGS 4 minutes later.
22. August 11:13: The magnitude has been recalculated from 2.1 to 2.0.
Date and time: August 22, 2021 11:07:46 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Sunday August 22 2021 01:07 AM (GMT -10)
Size: 2
Earthquake depth: 29.7 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 19.226°N / 155.40916°W (Hawaii, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 19226°S/24591°E
Nearest volcano: Kilauea (24 km / 15 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
8 km from ENE bahala (pop: 1360) -> earthquake is near!
30 km southwest volcano village (bang: 2580) -> earthquake is near!
41 km from ENE Hawaii ocean view (bang: 4,440) -> earthquake is near!
48 km southwest Mountain View (pop: 3920) -> earthquakes nearby!
61 km southwest Hawaii Paradise Park (County of Hawaii) (bang: 11400) -> earthquake is near!
65 km SSW from Hello (pop number: 43300) -> earthquake is near!
77 km southeast Kailua-Kona (County of Hawaii) (pop count: 12000) -> earthquakes nearby!
82 km southeast Kalua (County of Hawaii) (pop: 9640) -> earthquakes nearby!
93 km southeast Waimea (County of Hawaii) (pop: 9210) -> earthquakes nearby!
216 km southeast Kahului (pop: 26300) -> earthquake is near!
a clear sky 20.4 °C (69 F), humidity: 75%, wind: 0 m/s (1 knot) from NW
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 6.3×107 Joules (17.5 kWh) More information
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|those
|2.0
|30 km
|7 km ENE from Pahala, Hawaii
|USGS
|2.0
|30 km
|Hawaii Island, Hawaii
|EMSC
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.0) can only be seen by humans in the rarest cases, but can be easily recorded by modern seismographs.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
