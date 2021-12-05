Version 0.51 with new functionality and bug fixes

The developers at Microsoft have given their PowerToys toolkit a new update. Version 0.51 comes with some new features and bug fixes. Among other things, there are language and color selection improvements as well as new mouse functionality.
Microsoft recently updated its PowerToys toolkit. It is a set of different tools that users can use to customize some aspect of the operating system to suit their needs. The suite was first published with Windows 95 and has also been updated for Windows XP. Only in 2019, PowerToys are back for Windows 10 return. Meanwhile, October programs have been collected Adapted to Windows 11.
Microsoft recently updated PowerToys to version 0.51. The update brings new functionality as well as some bug fixes. PowerToys Awake now uses the same language in the notification area and in Settings. There are also new color picker formats for the color picker.
The FancyZones window manager has also been given new functionality. Users can assign multiple windows to a region and switch between windows in a nutshell. We also added the ability to allow regions to handle the system’s color and reputation. Additionally, a bug that could cause FancyZones to crash on startup has been fixed.
There are also some new functions for the “Find My Mouse” tool. Activation is improved if the double-click duration configuration is set to more than 100ms. Additionally, the screen is said to have been patched on all virtual desktops. Finally, there are new setup options as well as minor UI improvements for smooth icons, appearance, and job descriptions.
those: Wccftech
