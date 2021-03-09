Venezuelans can stay temporarily in the United States | Offline America | DW

The new US government wants to issue temporary residence permits to Venezuelans who have fled to the United States. A government official in Washington confirmed that due to “unusual” conditions in Venezuela, returning to the South American country is currently not safe. In a statement, Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayorcas said that Venezuela is a country unable to protect its citizens.

However, applicants should be able to prove they came to the United States by Monday. Anyone who was not present in the country at the deadline cannot apply for protection status. The government estimates the number of potential applicants at around 320,000. With “Temporary Protected Status”, people in the United States can also obtain a work permit. The residence permit must initially be valid for 18 months.

Biden poses the front against President Maduro – he can count on China, Russia, and his allies Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua

International cooperation against Maduro

The United States is also reportedly working to coordinate international pressure on the current Venezuelan head of state, Nicolas Maduro, to hold free and fair elections. According to an official, Washington relies on cooperation with the European Union and partners in Latin America and the Caribbean. He made clear that the administration of President Joe Biden under his predecessor, Donald Trump, wanted to review the sanctions imposed on the oil-rich country.

Since the start of 2019, a power struggle has raged in the once-rich country between the Maduro government and interim President Juan Guaidó. Venezuela is experiencing a severe economic crisis and millions have fled their homes. Due to the lack of foreign exchange and US sanctions, it is barely able to import food, medicine, and daily necessities.

