Vehicle processing workshop – Nürtinger Zeitung opened

Vehicle fitting shop “AS-Gloss” has recently opened on Goethestrasse 73 in Unterensingen. Owner Alexander Schönfelder offers a wide range of services for everything related to cars. In addition to washing the interior and exterior, he takes care of the tires and equips all types of seat covers. Schönfelder uses only German or US imported cleaning agents. Its offer is targeted at both private customers and companies wishing to renew their vehicle fleet. He was born with an interest in car care: his father has worked at a gas station for more than twenty years and his older brother has always been a “car obsession,” he says. Schönfelder himself also works occasionally at the said gas station. With many years of car washing experience there, he learned how to properly clean vehicles. “I’ve always washed my cars by hand.” “I’ve always enjoyed this and trained myself through research and discussions with colleagues,” says Schönfelder. “By equipping my own car, a small dream is now fulfilled for me and I can turn my hobby into a job.”