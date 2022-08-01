Valve Bans Categories On Pictures

Valve is blocking in-image ratings for games on Steam. However, reviews can still be viewed.
The basics in brief
- Valve wants to ban game ratings from images in the Store.
- However, the option to show game ratings is available.
- Starting in September, Valve will create a place where ratings can be viewed.
Developers reviews for games An important marketing tool. Anyone who sees the highest rating is likely to buy from a trusted reviewer. So it is not surprising that developers are very present in these ratings your products applauded.
It won’t be like that on Steam anymore. Valves are prohibited from September Include logos, awards, and ratings in photos. According to a blog, some logos are too small or so many that it’s hard to see everything. Also, some ratings on the graphics are no longer up to date.
However, reviews do not disappear automatically. Categories are moved to a specially designated place.
Discounts are also no longer welcome on photos. However, an exception is new content, which may be announced.
