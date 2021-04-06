Vaccinations: there is life after opinion

All those who, according to science, can no longer spread the virus, can no longer be deprived of freedom and self-determination for a day.

Written by Angelika Slavik

Of course, the idea of ​​giving impregnated people more freedom than others is insanely unfair. The idea that there can be a group that can enjoy open restaurants and travel carefree while unvaccinated sit indoors and study quarantine regulations is daunting. Nevertheless, this injustice must be brought about.

Because even if the discussion that is taking place now after the move by Minister of Health Jens Spahn always talks about the “privileges” of the people who have been vaccinated, one must not forget: all these freedoms are not a privilege. You are a fundamental right. Limiting these basic rights can only be envisioned in absolutely exceptional cases – and yes, the pandemic justifies this exception. Overcrowded ICUs attest to this, with more than 77,000 deaths in Germany alone.

All those who, according to science, can no longer spread the virus, can no longer be deprived of freedom and self-determination for a day. This is painful for those who have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated. But unlike many other grievances the pandemic has caused, this pandemic can at least send a positive signal. It reads: There is still life.