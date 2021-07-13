World

Vaccination comparison – Moderna appears to be more protective against Delta than Pfizer

July 13, 2021
Esmond Barker

Looks like our modern is more protected against Delta than Pfizer

New studies show that the two mRNA vaccines also provide good protection against symptomatic disease against the delta variant – one appears to be better than the other.

Mark Brubacher

Good protection from COVID-19: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his second dose of mRNA.

Photo: Keystone

When it comes to vaccination, one question has been a major focus in recent weeks: Which vaccine — that one from Pfizer/Biontech or from Moderna — has stronger side effects or vaccine interactions? Apparently, more people complained about side effects after the injection of Moderna, but the differences, if any, are rather small.

Now a new question arises: Do the two mRNA vaccines work differently against the former? Highly contagious delta type discovered in India? Up front: Both vaccines still protect well against delta after the second vaccination. It is possible, according to data from studies from several countries, that Moderna’s vaccine may be a small advance.

To read this article in full, you need a subscription.

