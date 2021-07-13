Vaccination comparison – Moderna appears to be more protective against Delta than Pfizer

– Looks like our modern is more protected against Delta than Pfizer New studies show that the two mRNA vaccines also provide good protection against symptomatic disease against the delta variant – one appears to be better than the other. Mark Brubacher

Good protection from COVID-19: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his second dose of mRNA. Photo: Keystone

When it comes to vaccination, one question has been a major focus in recent weeks: Which vaccine — that one from Pfizer/Biontech or from Moderna — has stronger side effects or vaccine interactions? Apparently, more people complained about side effects after the injection of Moderna, but the differences, if any, are rather small.

Now a new question arises: Do the two mRNA vaccines work differently against the former? Highly contagious delta type discovered in India? Up front: Both vaccines still protect well against delta after the second vaccination. It is possible, according to data from studies from several countries, that Moderna’s vaccine may be a small advance.