Usyk vs Joshua stand up again!

World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to jeopardize his IBF, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, August 20 in the coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After Joshua vs Ruiz 2: Saudi Arabia will host the rematch again for Joshua

Usyk vs. Joshua 2, one of the greatest heavyweight matches in the sport’s history, will be titled “Rage on the Red Sea” and will take place nearly three years after the historic “Clash on the Dunes” at Diriyah Arena in which Joshua reclaimed his heavyweight crown. against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and in line with the ‘Kingdom’s Vision 2030’, the sports world’s eyes will once again turn to Saudi Arabia as ‘AJ’ seeks revenge on Usyek and his place in Recapture the top of the heavyweight division.

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) was outmatched and eventually ousted in September 2021 in front of over 60,000 spectators at Tottenham Hotspur in London, England on an unforgettable night in the first boxing category by exceptional Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Since the two first met, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) has continued to garner global attention after a rematch was postponed to keep his homeland on the front lines during the ongoing conflict between backing Ukraine and Russia. Usyk said: “I have a goal, and with the help of the Lord I will fulfill my mission!”

Anthony Joshua: “What a rollercoaster ride fighting for a 12th consecutive world heavyweight championship. I won the belt, united the division, won another belt, lost belts, became a two-time unified heavyweight champion and now have a chance to be a world heavyweight champion Heavy consolidated three times. What a chance!”

“Championship level fights have its pros and cons, but every day I choose to get stronger, learn from my experiences and evolve. A happy fighter is a serious fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated ever. Thanks to the organizers, 258MGT, Matchroom Boxing and all boxing fans around the world with A special shout out to the Ukrainian fans who are going through a really tough time.”

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, said: “We are thrilled to put on one of the greatest heavyweight fights in boxing history and to give Anthony Joshua the opportunity to reclaim what he lost in London last September. Everything is on the line in this unified match for the World Heavyweight Championship and neither It could be a bigger fight.We know Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter,we saw that last time,but I know Anthony Joshua is more determined than ever.It was a huge success hosting Anthony Joshua’s fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in In 2019, we look forward to working with the country once again to host this historic event. There is no doubt that all eyes in the world will be on the track on Saturday 20 August. This is a story of redemption and the countdown begins now.”

Alexander Krasuk, promoter of Usyk said: “A rematch is on the way. The fight will be much bigger and more exciting than the first. A new history is being written. It is a great honor to take part in this event. Our country is now fighting for its heritage. Our mission is to expand his legacy. And with the help of the Lord We make it happen.”

