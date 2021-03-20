USMNT will face Switzerland before the Nations League semi-finals

The host football association announced Friday morning that the US men’s national team will open its international window in May / June with a friendly match on May 30th in Switzerland. The game takes place in St. Gallen in the northeast of the country.

When reconfiguring the international calendar due to the pandemic, FIFA has planned for several windows in which more than two matches could be played. For the United States, the window that opens with the match against Switzerland will be closed on June 15. It was highlighted in the CONCACAF Nations League Final, which is set to take place from June 3 to 6 at an undisclosed location in the US (it was originally scheduled to be in Dallas and Houston last year).

There should also be time for an additional friendly after the Nations League finish if the NFL is looking to fix one. American players who live in European clubs meet for match in Switzerland and then travel west to participate in Nations League matches. US coach Greg Berhalter is expected to call up his first player in June as many will take a break in the summer and during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The United States and Switzerland have met eight times, most famously at the 1994 World Cup in the Pontiac Silver Dome. The result was a 1-1 draw, as they were when they last met in 2015. Switzerland is leading 3: 1: 4 in the All-Time Series and is currently 16th in the world. The match will be used in preparation for the European Championship this summer, where they will face Wales, Italy and Turkey in the group stage.

The Americans will face Honduras in the Nations League semi-finals on June 3, then face Mexico or Costa Rica in the consolation match or the final three days later. Then the Gold Cup starts on July 10. It is scheduled to start World Cup qualifiers in early September. Berhalter and his crew left for Austria on Thursday, where they will be accompanied by a team that will be presented this week. The United States will play Jamaica at Winner Newstadt on March 25, then travel to Belfast on March 28 to play a friendly match against Northern Ireland.