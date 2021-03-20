entertainment

USMNT will face Switzerland before the Nations League semi-finals

March 20, 2021
Ulva Robson

The host football association announced Friday morning that the US men’s national team will open its international window in May / June with a friendly match on May 30th in Switzerland. The game takes place in St. Gallen in the northeast of the country.

