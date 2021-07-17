Use Windows 10 Home with Group Policies (Gpedit): This is how it works

HOW DO I CUSTOMIZE AND PERSONALIZE WINDOWS 10 AND … July 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm In order to be able to use group policies in Windows 10 Home, you have to modify the missing Group Policy Editor Gpedit. We show how to do it.

Windows 10 Home missing only in Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise Available Group Policy Editor Gpedit.

To be able to adapt your system beyond the settings, there is only a somewhat cumbersome way to go through the Windows registry.

With Registry Editor regedit You can use most of the Group Policy options there, but not all of them. Manual adjustment of the registry is also more difficult and there are no descriptions of the keys involved as in group policies.

Using a trick, you can install an alternative to Gpedit Group Policy Editor in Windows 10 Home and then use Group Policy there as well.

The free software known as “Policy Plus” also offers a handy search function that saves you from having to click on the group policy you’re looking for, as it is known from Gpedit. This also makes Policy Plus interesting for Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise users.

The following sections explain how you can use Policy Plus to install and change group policies in Windows 10 Home.

If you miss other features of the Pro version in Windows 10 Home, you can change your system You can easily upgrade without tedious reinstallation.

” Advice: Best VPN Providers for More Security and Data Protection