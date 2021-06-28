World

USA: Trump group must prove innocence by Monday

June 28, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Serious phrases from Donald Trump (75), his son Donald Trump Jr. (43) and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weiselberg (73).

    Keystone-sda.ch

    1/6

    Serious phrases from Donald Trump (75), his son Donald Trump Jr. (43) and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weiselberg (73).

  • The former president is under pressure.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    2/6

    The former president is under pressure.

  • Both his daughter Ivanka Trump (39) ...

    Keystone-sda.ch

    5/6

    Both his daughter Ivanka Trump (39) …

  • ...as well as his son Donald Trump Jr. (43 years old) were already leaders of the Trump Organization.

    imago photos / UPI photos

    6/6

    …as well as his son Donald Trump Jr. (43 years old) were already leaders of the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump, 75, is under pressure. Because New York Attorneys General Letitia James and Cyrus R. Vance gave him an ultimatum. He should prove by Monday that his family business, Trump, is clean. Failure to provide denial material by the Trump team will result in criminal charges of tax evasion and additional benefits for executives.

As two Washington Post insiders said, the alert is said to have been set in on Sunday and expires at noon Monday (local time). If no proof of innocence is presented by then, the two prosecutors will file the lawsuit together. Not against Trump personally, but against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg (73).

Publication date: 06/28/2021 at 3:26 pm

Last update: June 28, 2021 at 3:26 pm

READ  Critic Piers Morgan Will Be Wife for a Job

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *