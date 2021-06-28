USA: Trump group must prove innocence by Monday

Keystone-sda.ch 1/6 Serious phrases from Donald Trump (75), his son Donald Trump Jr. (43) and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weiselberg (73).

Donald Trump, 75, is under pressure. Because New York Attorneys General Letitia James and Cyrus R. Vance gave him an ultimatum. He should prove by Monday that his family business, Trump, is clean. Failure to provide denial material by the Trump team will result in criminal charges of tax evasion and additional benefits for executives.

As two Washington Post insiders said, the alert is said to have been set in on Sunday and expires at noon Monday (local time). If no proof of innocence is presented by then, the two prosecutors will file the lawsuit together. Not against Trump personally, but against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg (73).

Investigations started in August 2020

Just last Thursday, Trump’s lawyers met with the attorney general to block a possible indictment, The New York Times reported — possibly to no avail. Ronald P. Fichte, one of Trump’s defense attorneys, called the allegations against the former president’s group “ridiculous and outrageous.” During his tenure as a lawyer, he had never heard of a company being sued for additional benefits to its employees.

The investigation against the Trump Organization began in August 2020. In addition to the former president himself, the focus of the investigation should also be on other family members. His sons Donald Trump Jr., 43, Eric Trump, 37, and Ivanka Trump, 39, worked as administrative employees for the family business.

“Witch Hunt” by Democrats

Donald Trump describes the investigation as a “witch hunt” by Democrats to damage his future political plans. The whole thing has been going on since the first day of his political campaign in 2015, according to Trump in a press release.