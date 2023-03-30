USA Trend sport now at VfL Gladbeck: Pickleball – Free in workshop format April 1st at VfL Gladbeck

no kidding! With the support of the German Football Association, VfL Gladbeck is including the “pickleball” sports direction in its programme. On Saturday 1st April 2023 (12-6pm), VfL is organizing a tasting workshop in the Riesener gym. All free, all invited.

Pickleball – Exactly my game!

You play pickleball on a double badminton court, both indoors and outdoors. The game is played with a special perforated ball made of plastic and rackets made of different materials. The game is easy to learn, quick to hit the ball and suitable for people of all ages.

The game is perfect for getting fit, staying fit, and having fun with others. If you want to meet new people, this is the right place for you.

Pickleball is on the rise in the USA and Canada

The game dates back to the 1960s and was intended as a family game. Establishing it as a valid sport was by no means the idea of ​​the game’s three inventors Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, whose dog “Pickles” loved to catch a ball and carry it away. Pickles was eventually the namesake of the fast racquet game, which quickly gained popularity in the United States and Canada. The opportunity to spend your free time actively and socially playing pickleball also paved the way for the sport to come to Europe.

VfL Gladbeck as a leader

We dare you to take the step and include Pickleball in our platform. For a start, we invite you to a tasting workshop in the Riesener gym. There you can test with a paddle and ball, free of charge and without obligation, how you like Pickleball. Materials are provided, you only need sportswear and indoor shoes. Registration is not required.

when where?

Saturday 1 April 2023

12 pm – 6 pm

Riesener Sports Hall, Schützenstraße 23, 45964 Gladbeck

VfL Gladbeck is also looking forward to every pickle test!