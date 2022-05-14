USA: Thousands protest against abortion rights

As of 05/14/2022 9:49 PM

The Supreme Court could soon confiscate abortion rights in the United States. Many Americans don’t want to accept that and take to the streets.

Dozens of people have taken to the streets across the United States for abortion rights. Demonstrators protested that the US Supreme Court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. The crowd chanted “My body is my choice” at hundreds of protest rallies in cities and towns across the country.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrate in the United States for abortion rights Christian Mayer, ARD New York, The Daily News at 8:00 p.m., May 14, 2022

A woman must decide for herself.

In Washington, D.C., thousands of people gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the seat of the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two security fences. “I think women should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies and their lives,” said Caitlin Loehr, 34.

A spokesman in Washington declared a “summer of rage.” “It was a slow process of disappointment. Little by little we got used to the idea that we might lose our rights,” said protester Leslie, from the metropolitan area. She couldn’t imagine going back to a time when abortion was illegal and dangerous again.

Protest rallies were also held in Pittsburgh in the eastern United States, in Pasadena in the west and in cities in traditionally conservative states such as Tennessee and Texas. People also gathered in the cities of Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Historic decision in 1973

There is no federal law in the United States that permits or prohibits abortion. However, abortion is allowed at least until the fetus is viable – today around the 24th week. The basis for this ruling was issued by the Supreme Court in 1973. At the beginning of May, the magazine “Politico” published a draft of the ruling of the Supreme Court. It shows that the US Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning the liberal abortion law in the United States. This report mobilized many people to take to the streets.

If the Supreme Court does indeed overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, jurisdiction will remain with the states. When that happens, about half of the US states, mostly in the South and Midwest, will quickly ban abortion on a large scale. According to polls, most Americans would like abortion to remain legal, at least in the early stages of pregnancy.