USA | International Rescue Committee (IRC)

How does the resettlement process work?

The process usually takes up to 36 months and is accompanied by additional security checks after refugees arrive in the United States.

The Resettlement Support Center (RSC) coordinates this work. Run by aid agencies like the IRC, it helps refugees and their families prepare their cases for protection with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Refugees are distributed across the country based on various criteria, but are then free to move elsewhere. The IRC and eight other organizations are working on the successful integration of refugees in the United States.

Before traveling to the United States, refugees must agree to reimburse the cost of transportation to the United States. They also receive instruction with very important information about American culture.

On arrival, they will be met by IRC staff or other organizations who will assist them on arrival. Organizations are responsible for finding new arrivals affordable housing and providing them with basic equipment, food and other emergency assistance.

Visitation status lasts 90 days, during which refugees receive various types of support: