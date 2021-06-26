USA: Diver finds a 95-year-old letter in a bottle

Facebook social networking site 1/4 Jennifer Docker finds a 95-year-old letter in a bottle deep in Lake Michigan.

Facebook social networking site 2/4 The message content is fully legible. Will the person who found the bottle return it to George Morrow in Cheboygan, Michigan and reveal where he found it?



Facebook social networking site 4/4 The sender’s daughter has been found. George Morrow himself died in 1995.

Jennifer Docker takes tourists across Lake Michigan (USA) and dives with them after a shipwreck. In one of these underwater adventures, Jennifer Docker finds something very special: a 95-year-old letter in a bottle.

“At first I just thought: This is a beautiful bottle. But I was able to read a word underwater and then I knew it was a message in a bottle,” says the American CNN.

And it even gets better: the contents of the message in the bottle is still perfectly legible. Although the small bottle was two-thirds full of water.

A letter in a bottle dated November 1926

The message from the past: “Will the person who found the bottle return it to George Morrow in Cheboygan, Michigan and reveal where he found it?” The note is dated November 1926. Cheboygan is a small town of 5,000 people on Lake Michigan.

Jennifer Docker posted her discovery on Facebook. The post spreads overnight. The words George Morrow wrote on the paper coupon 95 years ago have been shared more than 100,000 times. And even the words find their way to the author’s daughter.

The author’s daughter ‘was really amazed’

Because Georges Morrow died in 1995. His daughter, Michele Primo, is contacted by a Facebook user who viewed the researcher’s post. “I was really surprised,” says this elderly citizen.

She recognized her father’s handwriting right away. And about the date of the letter in a bottle, she says: “His birthday was in November. I can imagine he did it for the occasion, and that would suit him.”

I heard from my dad on Father’s Day

Particularly sweet, George Morrow’s daughter found out about her father’s news on the weekend in June, celebrating Father’s Day in the United States.

Michelle Primo is happy to receive the letter, but declines the offer to keep Papa’s letter. Leave the message in a bottle for whoever finds it. “I found it and so my father’s name is still alive.”

To express our gratitude to you, the dispatcher’s daughter is allowed to ride on the Seeker’s boat for life. (European Union)