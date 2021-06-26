World

USA: Diver finds a 95-year-old letter in a bottle

June 26, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Jennifer Docker finds a 95-year-old letter in a bottle deep in Lake Michigan.

  • The message content is fully legible.

    The message content is fully legible. Will the person who found the bottle return it to George Morrow in Cheboygan, Michigan and reveal where he found it?

  • The sender's daughter has been found. George Morrow himself died in 1995.

Jennifer Docker takes tourists across Lake Michigan (USA) and dives with them after a shipwreck. In one of these underwater adventures, Jennifer Docker finds something very special: a 95-year-old letter in a bottle.

“At first I just thought: This is a beautiful bottle. But I was able to read a word underwater and then I knew it was a message in a bottle,” says the American CNN.

