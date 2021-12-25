World

USA: Devon Johnson saves two lives on the same day

December 25, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/2

    Local police made Devon Johnson, 11, an honorary member of the Muskogee Police and Sheriff’s Department.

  • 2/2

    The boy saved two lives in one day.

He didn’t hesitate again as a guardian angel to save two lives: At the beginning of December, 11-year-old Devon Johnson helped first a classmate who was about to choke and then a woman who had to escape from a burning house in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Therefore, the local police are now appointing him an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s department in Muskogee, according to US media outlets.

See also  China removes superstar Zhao Wei from the network - this is behind her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *