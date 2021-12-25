USA: Devon Johnson saves two lives on the same day

1/2 Local police made Devon Johnson, 11, an honorary member of the Muskogee Police and Sheriff’s Department.

2/2 The boy saved two lives in one day.

He didn’t hesitate again as a guardian angel to save two lives: At the beginning of December, 11-year-old Devon Johnson helped first a classmate who was about to choke and then a woman who had to escape from a burning house in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Therefore, the local police are now appointing him an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s department in Muskogee, according to US media outlets.

“Devon ran fast and performed the Heimlich maneuver.”

Johnson accomplishes his first heroic act when a classmate stumbles and threatens to choke on a bottle cap. “Devon took off quickly and executed the Heimlich maneuver,” Johnson promptly responded, according to Headmistress Latricia Dawkins, she told the Associated Press news agency.

He hugs the student from behind and presses firmly with both hands on the upper fossa of the stomach. The pressure in the lungs increases suddenly and the ingested foreign body pushes up the trachea – including the bottle cap. The fellow can breathe again.

Rescuing a woman from a burning house

Johnson later helped a disabled woman leave her burning home on her way home. Johnson said, “She was on her balcony. But I thought, as a good citizen, I’d go and help her get into her car and out of the house.” The fire broke out in the back of the house but threatened to break through the front of the house.