Status: 06/17/2022 00:23

Five months before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the venues for the next World Cup have been decided in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 competition is the first competition with 48 participants. FIFA has taken into account the Sophie Stadium, which opened two years ago and was televised live on US television, although the stadium’s playground, which cost about five billion US dollars. Should be changed shorter and better. A total of 16 cities are hosting the World Cup – Guadalajara, Mexico City and ten other cities in the United States, with the exception of Monterey in Mexico, Vancouver in Canada and Toronto and Los Angeles.

It is yet to be decided which cities will host the final and opening match. “We will take our time and make decisions. We will choose the best cities for this,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Of the 80 games, 60 are scheduled to take place in the United States, including all games from the quarterfinals. Ten games each are scheduled for Canada and Mexico.

In the western United States, the San Francisco 49ers’ Lewis Stadium and Lumen Field in Seattle are additionally referred to as the Sophie Stadium. The Kansas City Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks’ Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium are sponsored stadiums across the country. To the east are Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York.

The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles for the final match between Brazil and Italy at the last World Cup in the United States in 1994 was empty of the remaining number of applicants in Canada, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Nashville and Edmonton in Orlando. .