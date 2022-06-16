USA, Canada and Mexico: naming venues for the 2026 World Cup



Five months before the FIFA World Cup Qatar kicks off, venues for the subsequent World Cup finals have been set in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 tournament will be the first with 48 participants. world association FIFA The SoFi Stadium south of Los Angeles, which opened only two years ago, was also considered in the award broadcast live on US television, although the stadium’s stadium, which costs about five billion US dollars, is very narrow and must be private. reconstructed. A total of 16 cities will have World Cup matches – Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico, Vancouver and Toronto in Canada, plus Los Angeles, ten more cities in United State.

The cities that will host the final and the opening match have not yet been decided. “We will take our time in deciding. We will choose the best cities for that,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. 60 of the 80 matches will be played in the United States, including all matches from the quarter-finals onwards. Ten matches are planned each in Canada and Mexico.

In the western United States, Levi’s Stadium is represented by the San Francisco 49ers and Lumen Field in Seattle as well as SoFi Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Atlanta Hawks’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Houston Texans’ Stadium NRG Stadium are the host stadiums in the vast downtown. To the east are Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York.

The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, which was still the venue for the final match between Brazil and Italy in the last World Cup in the USA in 1994, was completely empty of remaining applicants such as Edmonton in Canada, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Nashville and Orlando. .

(dpa)