USA ahead of Sweden – Germany is ahead of Switzerland

7 games, 7 wins: The USA also beat Sweden.Photo: Cornerstone

Group B

Canada – Czech Republic 3: 1

After defeats against Switzerland and Norway, Canada was able to show a reaction. North America beat the Czech Republic 3-1 to jump into second place in Group B. That means Canada will meet Finland in the quarter-finals, while the Czech Republic will face Sweden – unless Latvia beats Switzerland. Then the Czech Republic will take only fourth place and will meet the unbeaten USA. The match between Canada and the Czech Republic was decided in the final third thanks to goals from Tyler Myers and Lawson Krause, who scored an empty goal.

Slovakia – Norway 4: 1

In Group B in Riga, Slovakia preserved their chances of reaching the quarter-finals thanks to a 4-1 victory over Norway. However, if host country Latvia scores at least one point against Switzerland in the evening, the Baltics will be in the quarter-finals instead of the Slovaks; This is the first time since 2018.

Group A

Sweden – USA 3: 4a. e.

The United States was also undefeated in its seventh and final group match. But for the first time in the match against Sweden, they missed a point. The first duel in the first set seemed to go to coach David Quinn in regular time for a long time. After the Scandinavians took the lead, the USA turned the game around thanks to two power goals and one more, taking a 3-1 lead at the end of the middle period.

Thanks to a double shot within two and a half minutes, Sweden equalized in the 58th minute. The match went into extra time, where Dylan Samberg made the decision after 97 seconds.

Germany – France 5: 0

The Germans secured their fourth and final Group A quarter-final ticket in Tampere thanks to a comfortable 5-0 win over France at the end of the preliminary round. This means that even winning the final group match against Finland, the host country, is no longer enough for Denmark to overtake Germany and reach the knockout stage.

For the Germans, coached by Harold Kreis, it was the fourth consecutive victory in this tournament after the three defeats at the start against the “big” Sweden, Finland and the United States, the first without zero.

(nih/sda)